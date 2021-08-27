

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd. has entered into a commercialization and license agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) to commercialize BAT2206, the company's ustekinumab biosimilar. Under the agreement, Hikma will have exclusive rights to commercialize BAT2206 in the US. The agreement provides Hikma with a first-right-to-negotiate to add Europe.



Under the agreement, Bio-Thera will maintain responsibility for development, manufacturing, and supply of BAT2206. The company is eligible for an upfront payment of $20 million as well as further development and commercial milestones of up to $130 million.



BAT2206 (ustekinumab), currently in a global Phase III clinical trial, is a proposed biosimilar to Jansen's Stelara. Stelara is currently approved for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis.



