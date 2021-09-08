

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys Limited (INFY) announced Wednesday a new strategic partnership with media company The Economist Group to enable and accelerate sustainability solutions.



Infosys, as Digital Innovation Partner, will power Economist Group's latest global initiative to advance the discourse on sustainability amongst world leaders and businesses.



The companies plan to drive world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model. The initiative is designed to unlock the long-term thinking of businesses and other institutions.



The first phase of the strategic, multi-year partnership will be announced and launched in October 2021. Infosys' groundbreaking digital services and capabilities will be combined with the strength and depth of Economist Group's policy research, insights and events expertise.



Lara Boro, CEO, Economist Group, said, 'This exciting partnership with Infosys shows how pooling strengths can accelerate innovation and amplify impact in the pursuit of progress.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

