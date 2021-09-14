

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced Tuesday the acquisition of Bedford Hills, New York-based Lloyd Bedford Cox, Inc. (LBC). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



LBC is a fourth-generation retail insurance agency providing comprehensive insurance coverage, services and risk assessment tools to high-net-worth individuals and families throughout the United States, Europe, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.



LBC brings in expertise in serving emerging affluent and high-net-worth clients, and provides Arthur J. Gallagher an opportunity to expand its high-net-worth practice in a key market.



J. Jeffers Cox and his associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Patrick Kennedy, head of Gallagher's Eastern region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.



