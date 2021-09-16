

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch jobless rate rose marginally in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group fell a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in August from 3.1 percent in July.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 301,000 in August from 289,000 in the preceding month, the agency said.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 years, increased to 7.4 percent in August from 7.3 percent in the previous month.



