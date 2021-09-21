

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manufacturing solutions provider Jabil, Inc. (JBL) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has appointed CEO Mark Mondello as Chairman of the Board, effective November 1, 2021, in a planned transition from present Chairman, Timothy Main.



Main will permanently retire from the board on that date after more than three decades with the company. Main has served as Chairman since 2013.



Main joined the company in 1987 as a Production Control Manager and then became President in 1999 and served as CEO and President from 2000 until February of 2013.



During Main's tenure as Chairman, Jabil has grown to nearly $30 billion in annual revenues, with well over 200,000 employees serving customers around the world.



