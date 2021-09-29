

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had climbed more than 35 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,600-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed consolidation on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the economic recovery. The European and U.S. markets were down sharply and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and properties.



For the day, the index added 19.39 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 3,602.22 after trading between 3,568.82 and 3,610.92. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 4.36 points or 0.18 percent to end at 2,402.20.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.65 percent, while Bank of China rose 0.33 percent, China Construction Bank climbed 1.19 percent, China Merchants Bank rallied 2.71 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.67 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.08 percent, Jiangxi Copper jumped 1.61 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) soared 5.13 percent, Yanzhou Coal skyrocketed 9.56 percent, PetroChina spiked 4.51 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 6.28 percent, China Shenhua Energy accelerated 4.01 percent, Gemdale advanced 7.69 percent, Poly Developments gained 5.58 percent, China Vanke improved 6.41 percent and China Fortune Land was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened solidly in the red on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.



The Dow plummeted 569.38 points or 1.63 percent to finish at 34,299.99, while the NASDAQ plunged 423.29 points or 2.83 percent to close at 14,546.68 and the S&P 500 tumbled 90.48 points or 2.04 percent to end at 4,352.63.



Technology stocks helped lead the markets lower amid a continued advance by treasury yields. Extending the upward move seen since last week's announcement from the Federal Reserve, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reached its highest levels in over three months.



The increase in treasury yields, which move opposite of bond prices, came as the Fed has signaled plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases in the near future.



Also contributing to the continued advance by yields, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned members of the Senate Banking Committee about upside risks to inflation during testimony Tuesday morning.



Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, snapping a five-day winning streak as a sell-off in stock markets and a stronger dollar weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended lower by $0.16 or 0.2 percent at $75.29 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de