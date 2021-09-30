

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO, RCI) said that its Chief Financial Officer, Tony Staffieri, is leaving the company effective September 29, 2021. The company has appointed Paulina Molnar as interim Chief Financial Officer.



Molnar has been with Rogers for 16 years and is currently Senior Vice President, Controller and Risk Management. She brings 26 years of industry experience to the interim CFO role including Financial Controller, Business Support, Internal Audit, Enterprise Risk Management, Business Continuity and Corporate Security.



The company will publish its third quarter 2021 financial results on October 21, 2021. Results to be in-line with the outlook provided on July 21, 2021.



