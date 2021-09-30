

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's jobless rate remained unchanged in August, data released by Destatis revealed on Thursday.



The unemployment held steady at a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in August.



According to calculations based on the labor force survey, the number of unemployed stood at 1.54 million, which was a decline of 17,000 people, or 1.1 percent from July.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate came in at 3.6 percent, down from 3.7 percent in the prior month.



The Federal Labor Agency is set to release unemployment data for September. The jobless rate is expected to fall to 5.4 percent from 5.5 percent in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

