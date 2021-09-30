

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer price inflation rose to the highest since January 2000, data figures from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.



The producer price index grew 9.5 percent year-on-year in August, following a 8.6 percent rise in July. Prices rose for the seventh straight month.



Prices for intermediate goods grew 13.7 percent yearly in August and those of energy prices gained 16.4 percent. Prices for capital goods and consumer goods rose by 1.4 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in August, following a 1.7 percent increase in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

