TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was unchanged from the July reading, although it exceeded expectations for a rate of 2.9 percent.



The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.14, matching forecasts and down from 1.15 in the previous month.



The participation rate was 62.4 percent, in line with expectations and down from 62.5 percent a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de