

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Coppertone, owned by German consumer major Beiersdorf AG, is recalling certain aerosol sunscreen spray products citing the presence of Benzene, a human carcinogen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves specific lots of five Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products manufactured between January 10 and June 15, 2021 to the consumer level.



The recall includes Pure & Simple SPF 50 Spray (2021 Launch), Sport Mineral SPF 50 Spray (2021 Launch), and Travel-Size Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50 (1.6OZ) Aerosols Sunscreen Sprays. Twelve lots of Coppertone spray products are impacted by the recall.



The recalled sunscreen spray products are packaged in aerosol cans. They were distributed in the United States through various retailers.



Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it could result in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders.



According to the agency, daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in these affected Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.



Coppertone has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall to date.



Consumers are asked to stop using these specific Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products and dispose of them appropriately.



In similar recalls citing the presence of benzene, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. in July called back all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products.



Scentsational Soaps & Candles Inc. in mid May expanded recall of scented hand sanitizers due to the presence of benzene, as well as methanol and acetaldehyde.



