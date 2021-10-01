

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health service company Cigna Corp. (CI) announced Friday its third consecutive year of record geographic expansion in Medicare Advantage (MA) while maintaining affordability and continuing to offer benefits that meet the unique needs of Americans age 65+ and others who qualify for the program.



The expansion adds an additional 108 new counties, which includes territories in three new states - Connecticut, Oregon, and Washington.



Cigna has increased its geographic presence in MA by 30 percent from last year and 80 percent since 2019. The company now offers plans in 477 counties across 26 states and the District of Columbia.



Cigna also offers Medicare Supplement plans in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Medicare Supplement insurance helps pay for what Original Medicare doesn't cover, including copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles.



