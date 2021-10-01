

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax (EFX), a global data, analytics, and technology company, on Friday said it completed the acquisition of Appriss Insights, a provider of comprehensive risk and criminal justice intelligence products and solutions.



Appriss Insights provides data used in public and workplace safety, law enforcement, corporate investigations, fraud detection and prevention, and healthcare sanctioning and credentialing.



The acquisition expands Equifax relationships with employers, background screeners, and state and federal government agencies - furthering the company's penetration into the $5 billion U.S. talent acquisition market and the $2 billion U.S. government social services delivery market, the Atlanta-headquartered firm said in a statement.



Appriss Insights, an Equifax company, is now part of the Workforce Solutions business unit. Appriss Insights President Brian Matthews has assumed the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager of the new Louisville, Kentucky-based division of Equifax Workforce Solutions.



