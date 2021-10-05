

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) said the company will invest over 400 million euros as part of its commitment of providing 100 million women in low- and middle-income countries with access to modern contraception by 2030. The investment will include the expansion of production capabilities in Turku, Finland and the construction of a new production site in Alajuela, Costa Rica.



Bayer said both sites will produce hormonal implants and hormonal intrauterine systems. The investment will also support the company in strengthening its commercial supply chain.



