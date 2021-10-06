

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.5 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $512.1 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $458.9 million or $2.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $2.37 billion from $2.26 billion last year.



Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $458.9 Mln. vs. $539.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.38 vs. $2.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.77 -Revenue (Q2): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.15 - $10.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CONSTELLATION BRANDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de