

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate decreased marginally in September, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell a seasonally to 2.8 percent in September from 2.9 percent in August.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent in September from 2.7 percent in the previous month.



The number of registered unemployed declined to 120,294 in September from 126,355 in the preceding month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, increased to 2.4 percent in September from 2.6 percent in the prior month.



