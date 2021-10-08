

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite recovering gradually after an early setback, the Switzerland stock market closed roughly flat on Friday with investors largely staying cautious and refraining from making significant moves.



Worries about inflation and imminent rate hikes from central banks weighed on sentiment. Data showing a weaker than expected job growth in the U.S. in the month of September hurt as well.



The benchmark SMI, which drifted down to 11,690.35 around mid-morning, ended with a small gain of 1.35 points or 0.01% at 11,764.99, slightly off the day's high of 11,770.15.



UBS Group, Roche Holding and Credit Suisse gained 1.2 to 1.3%. Zurich Insurance Group and Swisscom ended higher by 0.57% and 0.52%, respectively.



Partners Group declined nearly 1.6%, Givaudan ended lower by 1.3% and Sika closed 1.1% down. Richemont, Geberit, Lonza Group and ABB alco ended notably lower.



Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose ended more than 6% down. Sonova closed lower by nearly 3%, while SIG Combibloc and AMS both ended lower by about 1.75%.



