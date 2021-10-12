

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM) on Tuesday announced a suite of environmental intelligence software that leverages AI to help organizations manage weather and climate risks, assess own environmental impact, and support regulatory compliance and reporting.



The Suite combines weather, climate, and operational data analytics and environmental performance management into a single solution. It is expected to help in automating risk management, operationalizing underlying processes including carbon accounting capabilities allowing businesses to spend less resources curating complex data, and more on analyzing it for insights and taking action to improve operations.



The suite leverages existing weather data from IBM, advanced geospatial analytics already in use by companies around the world, and new innovations from IBM Research. The Software as a Service (SaaS) Suite monitors and alerts disruptive environmental conditions such as severe weather, wildfires, flooding and air quality; predicts potential impacts of climate change and weather across the business using climate risk analytics; provides insights into potential operational disruptions and prioritize mitigation and response efforts.



It also provides reports on environmental initiatives and operationalize carbon accounting, while reducing the burden of this reporting on procurement and operations teams. The AI suite addresses extreme weather, climate action failure and human-led environmental damage, which have been cited as the top three most likely risks for businesses over the next ten years in the World Economic Forum's 'Global Risks Report 2021.'



