

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account surplus decreased in August, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The current account surplus fell to EUR 390 million in August from EUR 561 million in July.



The balance of goods trade showed a deficit of EUR 1.0 million versus a surplus of EUR 175 million in the previous month.



The services trade deficit increased to EUR 244 million in August from EUR 229 million in the previous month.



The primary income account showed a surplus of EUR 842 million, while the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 207 million.



On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account surplus was EUR 4.5 billion.



