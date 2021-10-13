

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.68 billion, or $10.89 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $8.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 billion or $10.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $9.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $5.05 billion from $4.37 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.69 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $10.95 vs. $9.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $9.35 -Revenue (Q3): $5.05 Bln vs. $4.37 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BLACKROCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de