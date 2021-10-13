

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate decreased marginally in August, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate fell to 13.9 percent in August from 14.0 percent in July. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 16.9 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 128,293 persons to 655,644 in August from 783,937 in the previous year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, declined to 33.9 percent in August from 38.8 percent in the same month last year.



The employment increased by 226,985 to 4.07 million persons in August from 3.84 million a year ago.



