

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc. (KMR.L) said it shipped 322,600 tonnes of finished products in the third-quarter, represented a 173% increase from last year, as steady shipments were made through the period. It comprised 283,400 tonnes of ilmenite, 18,800 tonnes of primary zircon, 3,600 tonnes of rutile and 16,800 tonnes of concentrates.



HMC production was 413,400 tonnes in third-quarter 2021, a 60% increase from the prior year due primarily to a combination of higher tonnes of ore excavated due to a full period of WCP B mining in the period and higher grades.



Ore grades in third-quarter 2021 were 4.83%, up 35% on the prior year as a result of WCP B mining in the Pilivili zone.



Primary zircon production was 15,700 tonnes, representing a 44% increase from the previous year, lower than the increased HMC consumption, due to lower zircon contained in the HMC and a temporary increase in intermediate stockpiles.



