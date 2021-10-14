

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $4.09 billion, or $4.28 per share. This compares with $3.17 billion, or $3.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.32 billion or $4.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $72.34 billion from $65.12 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.32 Bln. vs. $3.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.52 vs. $3.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.41 -Revenue (Q3): $72.34 Bln vs. $65.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.65 to $18.90



