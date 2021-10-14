

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $7.26 billion, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $4.44 billion, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $22.77 billion from $20.34 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $7.26 Bln. vs. $4.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $22.77 Bln vs. $20.34 Bln last year.



