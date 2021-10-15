

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus increased in August, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 5.661 billion in August from EUR 5.161 billion in July. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 6.992 billion.



Exports rose by a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent monthly in August and imports increased 2.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports grew 1.0 percent annually in August and imports gained 20.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to Britain decreased 7.0 percent yearly in August, while imports declined 21.0 percent.



