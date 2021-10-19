

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were steady on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from Asia as Treasury yields declined and a flattening in the yield curve paused.



Amid a light day on the economic front, investors awaited more earnings for fresh insight into how companies are faring with inflation and supply-chain disruptions.



A spate of U.S. companies including Johnson & Johnson, Bank of New York Mellon, Travelers, Procter & Gamble, Philip Morris International and Netflix will report their quarterly earnings later in the day.



The benchmark DAX edged up 5 points to 15,479 after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Delivery Hero SE shares rose over 1 percent. The online food ordering company said it has invested $235 million in on-demand delivery startup Gorillas Technologies GmbH.



