

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $684 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $562 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $684 Mln. vs. $562 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91



