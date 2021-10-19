

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $263.76 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $200.30 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $288.34 million or $1.98 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $2.02 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $288.34 Mln. vs. $231.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.98 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q3): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.45 to $7.50



