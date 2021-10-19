

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $4.11 billion, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $4.28 billion, or $1.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $20.34 billion from $19.32 billion last year.



Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.11 Bln. vs. $4.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.61 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q1): $20.34 Bln vs. $19.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.66



