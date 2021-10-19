

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.43 billion, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $2.31 billion, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $8.12 billion from $7.45 billion last year.



Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.58 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q3): $8.12 Bln vs. $7.45 Bln last year.



