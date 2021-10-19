

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GlobalFoundries announced the commencement of initial public offering of 55 million ordinary shares, 33 million of which are being offered by the company and 22 million of which are being offered by its existing shareholder, Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $42.00 and $47.00 per share.



The company has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol, GFS.



GlobalFoundries Inc., a semiconductor manufacturer, provides a broad range of feature-rich process technology solutions.



