

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Tuesday announced plans to acquire the Adobe Workfront consulting unit and assets from Rego Consulting Corp. to further its hybrid cloud and AI strategy.



The acquisition of Rego's Adobe Workfront business represents the 17th overall acquisition for IBM - and the ninth acquisition in cloud and AI services - since Arvind Krishna took over as IBM CEO in April 2020.



'Reinvention with cloud and AI is happening at an unprecedented scale and pace, and enterprise marketing is no exception,' said Mark Foster, Senior Vice President of IBM Consulting, 'The ongoing investments IBM is making in consulting services with acquisitions like this one cement IBM as the partner of choice that clients turn to for their digital business transformation.'



Upon the close of the transaction, the Adobe Workfront business of Rego will join the rapidly growing Adobe practice within IBM iX, the customer and experience transformation group of IBM Consulting.



'Work management is an important and often overlooked part of the vision to deliver impactful customer experiences,' said Dan Greer, President of Rego Consulting. 'Our Adobe Workfront management solutions will find a natural home within IBM iX as it enables the world's largest companies to navigate their digital work transformations.'



Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

