

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter Group sales were 15.97 billion Swiss francs, up from 14.70 billion francs last year. Constant exchange rate sales growth was 8 percent.



Pharmaceuticals Division sales were 11.71 billion francs, up 5 percent at constant rates. Sales in the United States remained flat, while the growth in Europe was up 1 percent, and in Japan, sales climbed 60 percent. International sales grew 2 percent at constant rates.



In the quarter, Diagnostics Division sales climbed 18 percent at constant rates to 4.26 billion francs.



Looking ahead, the company raised its fiscal 2021 outlook. Sales are now expected to grow in the mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates, compared to previous estimate of growth in the low to mid-single digit range.



Core earnings per share are now targeted to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates. Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.



