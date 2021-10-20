

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L), on Wednesday, issued trading update for the period from 1 July 2021 to 19 October 2021, and reported £26 million of new headline rent signed during the quarter.



New headline rents on review and renewal up more than 13%, and vacancy rate reduced further to 3.2% predominantly due to strong demand for recently completed speculatively developed space.



David Sleath, Chief Executive, said, 'We have made significant progress with our profitable development programme and have completed projects equivalent to £25 million of potential rent, of which over 90 per cent is already let. We currently have 1 million square meters of space under construction, and during the period have added to the active pipeline and secured further land to extend our bank of future development opportunities...'



