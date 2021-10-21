

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK) reported that its third quarter ongoing revenue rose 0.9% to 761.3 million pounds at AER. Quarterly ongoing revenue was 4.8% at CER. At CER, revenue for the third-quarter rose 4.4%.



At CER, Group Ongoing revenue, excluding disinfection services, grew by 14.5%, of which 6.7% was Organic and 7.8% was from acquisitions.



The company said it remains on track to deliver a full year performance in line with the guidance given at interim results in July.



