

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $196.2 million, or $3.57 per share. This compares with $179.7M, or $3.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $196.2 million or $3.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $1.04 billion from $0.94 billion last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $196.2 Mln. vs. $179.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.57 vs. $3.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.38 -Revenue (Q3): $1.04 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year.



