

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $618 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $401 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $1.82 billion from $1.69 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $618 Mln. vs. $401 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q3): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KEYCORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de