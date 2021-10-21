

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $5.80 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $14.67 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $153.65 million from $128.41 million last year.



Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:



