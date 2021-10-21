

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products (SON) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $111.14 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $83.45 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $90.59 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.42 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Sonoco Products earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $90.59 Mln. vs. $87.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 to $0.90 Full year EPS guidance: $3.49 to $3.55



