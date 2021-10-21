

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $153.49 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $61.89 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156.57 million or $2.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 73.0% to $625.92 million from $361.74 million last year.



Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $156.57 Mln. vs. $64.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.47 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q3): $625.92 Mln vs. $361.74 Mln last year.



