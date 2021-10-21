

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $261 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $423 million or $2.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $3.39 billion from $2.79 billion last year.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $423 Mln. vs. $318 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.17 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q3): $3.39 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.37 - $2.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,537 - $3,612 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $8.85 - $8.95 Full year revenue guidance: $13,775 -$13,850 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IQVIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de