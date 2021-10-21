

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN), a provider of oil drilling and completion services, and Corva, a software developer for oil and gas companies, on Thursday, announced a data analytics and visualization collaboration plan to equip oil and gas producers with the digital tools to drill and complete more productive and profitable wells while hitting lower emissions targets.



This collaboration is intended to leverage Patterson-UTI's advanced well site and cloud-based data capabilities to further enhance Corva's extensive suite of cloud-based drilling analytics, the Houston-headquartered Patterson-UTI Energy said in a statement.



As part of the collaboration, E&P companies are expected to have an opportunity to access Patterson-UTI's advanced digital capabilities, including real-time data from its Cortex Key edge server, through Corva's comprehensive suite of more than 60 drilling apps that work in any connectivity landscape.



Patterson-UTI's Cortex Key edge server connects to various systems at the well site, streaming large data sets and providing a single, high-speed data aggregation source. Additionally, E&P companies will benefit from Corva Dev Center, enabling Patterson-UTI and its customers to develop their own innovative solutions tightly integrated with their core business systems, the company added.



