

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $239.9M, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $279.7 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $252.0M or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $2.54 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $252.0M. vs. $207.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $2.54 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.



