

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $332.08 million, or $86.44 per share. This compares with $256.47 million, or $65.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $92.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $2.34 billion from $1.92 billion last year.



NVR Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $332.08 Mln. vs. $256.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $86.44 vs. $65.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $92.51 -Revenue (Q3): $2.34 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.



