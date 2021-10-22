

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) on Thursday announced the opening of a new first-of-its-kind robotics manufacturing facility in Westborough, Massachusetts. The facility is expected to add over 200 new manufacturing jobs in Massachusetts.



Manufacturing of Amazon Robotics mobile drive units will be a primary focus in the facility. Since 2012, the company has deployed more than 350,000 drive units across its facilities.



Amazon began introducing robotics into its facilities in 2012 and has since added over a million new jobs worldwide. The opening of the new facility is expected to create new jobs for individuals across a wide range of skills and backgrounds ranging from hourly manufacturing roles to engineers and developers working on advancements in robotics.



In addition Amazon is also hiring 1,500 new full and part-time operations jobs across its sites in Massachusetts. These jobs include stowing, picking, packing, and sorting customer orders, in addition to roles in management, IT, HR, safety, and security.



The 350,000-square-foot new facility is expected to feature corporate offices, research and development labs, and manufacturing space in addition to Amazon Robotics' current site in North Reading, Massachusetts.



Shares of Amazon.com closed Thursday's trading at $3,435.01, up $19.95 or 0.58 percent from previous close.



