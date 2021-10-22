

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's unemployment rate decreased in September, data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.92 percent in September from 4.08 percent in August.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate declined to 3.96 in September from 4.24 percent in the prior month.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 471,000 in September from 505,000 in the previous month.



The labor force participation rate fell to 58.93 percent in September from 58.98 percent in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de