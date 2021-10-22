

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Affco USA is recalling around 24,461 pounds of frozen raw lamb shoulder products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the U.S., the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall involves the frozen raw lamb shoulder items that were imported on July 12, 2021. It comes in cardboard boxes weighing between 33-lb to 39-lb each containing frozen raw lamb square cut shoulder bone-in products with shipping mark of M1353023.



Each box bears the New Zealand establishment seal 'SPM135.' These items were shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania for further distribution to retailers.



The recall was initiated after the issue was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.



The agency noted that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products.



Consumers are urged to throw away the affected products or return to the place of purchase.



