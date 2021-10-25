

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Monday as higher commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks.



Traders await the U.K.'s upcoming Budget and Spending Review this week, as well as the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, and a string of major corporate results for further direction.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 36 points, or half a percent, to 7,240 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore added 1-2 percent as copper prices advanced after reports that inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dropped to a more than 12-year low.



Oil & gas firm BP Plc gained 1 percent and Royal Dutch Shell rose 0.8 percent as oil prices extended gains to multi-week highs amid continuing expectations of supply tightening.



Lender HSBC Holdings rose about 1 percent after reporting a surprise 74 percent rise in third-quarter profit.



