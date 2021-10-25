

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd (SOL), a solar project developer and operator, announced Monday the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Italy's Terra Aurea Gela S.r.l to co-develop ground-mounted solar projects in Italy, with a pipeline of several transactions scheduled for 2022.



Terra Aurea Gela is a project developer specialized in the development of renewable energy power plants in the country.



Under the deal, ReneSola Power and Terra Aurea Gela will develop projects in a broad range of sizes across the country. The two companies expect the collaboration to further strengthen their presence in the Italian market.



Yumin Liu, ReneSola Power Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The co-development agreement with Terra Aurea Gela aligns with our growth strategy, enabling us to expand our project development activities in Italy. We look forward to pursuing other opportunities to co-develop projects across Europe.'



Terra Aurea Gela is represented by Imbergamo Salvatore who has developed many solar sites in Italy. The company works closely with MP Sicily Development S.r.l, which is co-owned by Imbergamo Salvatore and Manfred Messner.



