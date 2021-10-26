

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) reported attributable production of 93,630 gold equivalent ounces or 8.1 million silver equivalent ounces for the third quarter, representing a 5% increase versus the second quarter of 2021 and featuring a particularly strong period at the Inmaculada mine.



Overall year-to-date attributable production is 268,749 gold equivalent ounces or 23.1 million silver equivalent ounces.



The company remains on track to meet its production target for 2021 of 360,000 - 372,000 gold equivalent ounces or 31.0 million - 32.0 million silver equivalent ounces. Further, the company reiterated that its all-in sustaining cost for 2021 is on track to be in line with the guidance of $1,210-$1,250 per gold equivalent ounce , and $14.1-14.5 per silver equivalent ounce.



Total cash was about $270 million as at 30 September 2021 resulting in net cash of about $64 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOCHSCHILD MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de